Rhonda Sheri Lightsey McCarty, age 60, of Mershon died Monday, January 22, 2018 at The Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.
Mrs. McCarty was born March 3, 1957 in Glynn County to the late Earlish Lightsey and the late Barbara Jean Moreland Lightsey. She was a member of Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Mrs. McCarty worked at Plant Hatch but later retired as an Insurance Agent. She was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Ann Smith and a grandson, Kellan McCarty. Survivors include her husband, Tim Broome of Mershon; daughter, Kristy Starr McCarty of Savannah; sons, Scott McCarty and wife, Belydia of Mershon and Michael McCarty of Alma; grandchildren, Ava, Marla and Fisher McCarty. Funeral services were held Friday, January 26, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Jerry Lightsey and the Rev. R.B. Gaskins officiating. Interment followed in the Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Kerry Greene, Brian Boatright, Ray Dyal, Garrett Welsh, Kevin Foster and Bruce Thomas. Honorary were Chris Meeks, Terry Meeks, Perry Meeks and Corey Hatten. Musical selections were rendered by James Faircloth. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
