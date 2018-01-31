Herbert Hugh Rentz, age 89, of Baxley passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2018. Mr. Rentz was born May 24, 1928 in Appling County to the late Robert William Rentz, Sr. and the late Mildred Mann Rentz. He attended New Hope Free Will Baptist Church and was retired from Moorman Feeds and was a farmer. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Mable Lawrence Rentz of Baxley; three sons and daughters in law, Terry and Beth Rentz of Baxley, Mike and Jackie Rentz of Valdosta and Chris and Broni Rentz of Baxley; a sister, Geraldine Morris of Macon; sister-in-law, Dot Taylor of Dothan, Alabama. Eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church in Jesup with the Rev. Tim Horne and the Rev. Tommy Daniels officiating. Interment followed in Memorial Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Surrency. Active Pallbearers were Jim Lawrence, John Lawrence, Tommy Lawrence, Jeff Morris, Blake Carter, Reggie Lasseter, James Clark and Kent Fountain. Honorary Pallbearers were all friends and family in attendance. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to New Hope Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund (1240 New Hope Road Jesup, Georgia 31545). Musical selections were rendered by David Bryant, Pete Lacey, and Roger Anderson. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.