Annie D. Sease was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. She was born on December 2, 1944 to the late Albert and Essie Sease. She graduated from Appling County Consolidated High School in 1966. She was a faithful employee at Ship and Shore for 20 years. She loved to cook and was known for baking her delicious cakes. Her stepmother, Lena Sease, her grandfather, Holland Ogden and a brother, Alton Sease, preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted daughter: Sharon (Cleo) Parker of Augusta, one sister Sarah S. (Richard) McCall of Baxley, one brother John L. (Christine) Sease of Baxley, one granddaughter Lena Madison Parker of Augusta, one Aunt Marie Ellis of Baxley, one Uncle John Ogden of Baxley and a Special Friend Vivian Richardson of Baxley. She will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Services were held on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Rachel Missionary Baptist Church. Presiding was Bishop Michael Jordan, Officiating was Dr. Kendall Bennamon. Musical selections and solo were rendered by the Choir and Sister Linda Jackson. Invocation was by Elder James F. Carter and Scripture readings were by Minister Stephanie Byrd from the Old Testament and Elder Vertis Ryals from the New Testament. Mr. Cleo Parker gave reflections while Dr. Kendall Bennamon offered words of comfort. Active Pallbearers were Tyree McCall, Sherman Thomas, Marquel Gibbs, Adrien McCall, Sherrod Thomas and Agless Mobley. Honorary Pallbearers were the members of Rachel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment took place at Rachel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery and Repast was held at Rachel Missionary Baptist Church Annex. Professional Services were entrusted to C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
