Dick Yarbrough
Foster children once again pawns in game of political posturing
I have a great interest in and a little walking-around knowledge of the political process because I have spent a good part of my adult life dealing with the subject.
I also produce this weekly screed that runs from one end of the state (LaFayette) to the other (Folkston) and a lot of places in between. I haven’t run the numbers in a while, but I suspect I remain the most widely circulated columnist in the state. If not, I am pretty darned close.
Despite these two interesting factoids, I am...
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Foster children again pawns in game of political posturing
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)