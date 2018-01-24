Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Randolph Simmons, age 75, who passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County. Survivors include his wife, Melinda Simmons of Baxley; three daughters, Deborah Simmons, Stephanie Bailey and Maryann Carter, all of Jacksonville; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and several other family members also survive. Memorial services were held Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Rick Brown officiating. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Randolph Simmons.
Randolph Simmons
