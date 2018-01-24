William Phillip Warren, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. Mr. Warren was very outgoing and involved with ministry. He was a graduate of Georgia Southern University and Southern Baptist Seminary. He began his ministry at Pinecrest Baptist Church in Cordele. Later involved with Morningside Baptist Church in Cordele, Richmond Hill UMC, First Baptist in Leesburg, Acree First Baptist in Acree. He retired while at First Baptist in Baxley. He was also a prior member of the Sons of Jubal. Mr. Warren was a man of many talents. He could play any string instrument, composed his own music and was an award winning sculptor and painter. He was preceded in death by his parents; Clifford and Melba Wright Warren and stepson Joel Humphrey. Survivors include his wife, Janet Wells Warren of Baxley, daughter, Catherine Warren of Marietta, son, Andrew Warren of Auburn, AL., brother, Mike Warren (Bunny) of Dublin, brother in law, Roddy Wells (Allison) of Auburn, AL., nephew, Patrick Warren (Jennifer) of Dublin, nephew, Paul Warren (Christy) of Macon, nephew, Kyle Wells (Kristen) of Dublin and niece, Meghan Wells of Gainsville. A great number of great nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial service was held Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Townsend Brothers Funeral Home. The family received friends Friday night from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., January 19, 2018 also in the Chapel. The Rev. Al Oquinn, the Rev. Karen Prevatt and the Rev. Larry Waldrep officiated. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS.org) and Samaritan’s Purse (Samaritan’s Purse P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC. 28607) (828-262-1980).