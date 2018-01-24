David Shelton Waters, age 70, of Baxley passed away Thursday, January 11, 2018 in Hazlehurst. Mr. Waters was born November 3, 1947 in Helena to the late Isaac David Waters and Quinelle Clark Waters. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tonya Waters, sisters, Jane Barnard, Mary Nell Berrington and brother, Charles Waters. Survivors include his wife, Hilda Waters of Baxley; daughters, Anna Cotney of Cordele and Debbie Gibbs of Baxley; sisters, Susan Waters of Baxley and Barbara Alley of South Carolina; brother, Terry Waters of Macon; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. David Harrell officiating. Interment followed in Powell Cemetery in Lumber City. Active pallbearers were Hunter Powell, Curtis Barnard, J C Youngblood, William Harmon, Ricky Roberson, Braden Contey and Brian Waters. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.