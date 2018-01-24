Gloria Jean James Wilcox, age 73, died on January 14, 2018. She was born to the late Johnnie and Lula Mae James on November 26, 1944. She was a faithful member of Surrency Grove Baptist Church. Her memories will always be cherished by her loved ones. Preceding her in death, her parents, Johnnie and Lula Mae James; sisters, Rosa Lee Edwards, Margaret Cash, and Verdie Mae James; brother, Thelton James; daughter, Kim Wilcox-James. Survivors include husband, Stanford Wilcox; son, Nathan Eric (Keysha) Wilcox; granddaughters, Aundrea Nichelle Jones, Adrienne Nicole Jones, and Madison Elon Wilcox; grandsons, Warren Xavier Rand and Mason Eric Wilcox; great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Nicole Heard; sisters, Prudence Robert and Ernestine (Hubert) West; brothers, Hovis James, Jonnie James, Jr., and Lee Artist “Rayford” (Vicky) James. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive. Funeral services were held Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Surrency Grove Baptist Church with Prophetess Lisa Stevens presiding and the Reverend Daniel M. Smith officiating. Internment followed in the Surrency Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Repast was held in the Surrency Grove Baptist Church Social Hall. Active pallbearers were nephews, cousins, and friends. Musical selections were rendered by the choir, Cinda Reatha Taylor, Voices of Genesis, and Calvin Lee. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Baxley Funeral Home.
