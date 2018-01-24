Legals for 1/24/2018

NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of IVA LEE Griffin, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
December 27, 2017
KATHLLEEN E. MORRIS, Administrator of the
Estate of IVA LEE GRIFFIN, deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
1/3, 1/10, 1/17 & 1/24
|
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF BULLOCH COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
L.C.R., SEX: Female; DOB: 12/14/01
D.L.R., SEX: Female; DOB: 07/13/05
S.R.R., SEX: Female; DOB: 04/12/06
Minor children under 18 years of age
Case # 016-17J-308, 309, 310
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: WILLIAM ROBINSON, the father of L.C.R., a female child born on December 14, 2001, D.L.R., a female child born on July 13, 2005, and S.R.R., a female child born on April 12, 2006 to Kathleen Irving. You are hereby notified that the above styled action seeking to terminate your parental rights and place permanent custody of said child with the Georgia Department of Human Services, acting through the Bulloch County Department of Family and Children Services, was filed in said Court on October 3, 2017 and that by reason of Order for Service by Publication, entered by the Court on January 3, 2018, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Jennifer C. Mock, Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is P.O. Box 159, 326 South Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30459 an answer to the petition within 30 (thirty) days of February 2, 2018. A copy of the petition is attached to this summons or, if this summons is served by publication, can be obtained from the Clerk of this Court during business hours. Final hearing in this matter is scheduled for 9:00 o'clock a.m. on the 6th day of March, 2018 in a courtroom of the Bulloch County Judicial Annex located at 20 Siebald Street in Statesboro, Georgia. The effect of the termination order requested shall be to terminate the parental rights and obligations of the parents with respect to the above-named child, including rights of inheritance.
This is a summons requiring you to be in Court. If you fail to come to Court as required, you may be held in Contempt of Court and punished accordingly. Now, therefore, you the party named above, are commanded to be and appear on the date and time stated herein and to remain in attendance from hour to hour, day to day, month to month, year to year, and time to time, as said case may be continued, and until discharged by the Court, and you are commanded to lay any and all other business aside and to be and appear before the Juvenile Court of Bulloch County, Georgia. In accordance with O.C.G.A. § 15-11-96(b) you are hereby notified that this proceeding and the hearing(s) specified herein is for the purpose of terminating your parental rights. READ CAREFULLY: If you fail to appear, the court can terminate your parental rights in your absence. If the court at the trial finds that the facts set out in the petition to terminate parental rights are true and that termination of your rights will serve the best interests of your child, the court can enter a judgment ending your rights to your child. If the judgment terminates your parental rights, you will no longer have any rights to your child. This means that you will not have the right to visit, contact, or have custody of your child or make any decisions affecting your child or your child’s earnings or property. Your child will be legally freed to be adopted by someone else. Even if your parental rights are terminated: (1) You will be responsible for providing financial support (child support payments) for your child’s care unless and until your child is adopted; and (2) Your child can still inherit from you unless and until your child is adopted. This Summons requires you to be present at a formal hearing in the Juvenile Court. The child or other parties involved may be represented by a lawyer at all stages of these proceedings. If you want a lawyer, you may choose and hire your own lawyer. If you want to hire a lawyer, please contact your lawyer immediately. If you want a lawyer but are not able to hire a lawyer without undue financial hardship, you may ask for a lawyer to be appointed to represent you. The Court would inquire into your financial circumstances and if the Court finds you to be financially unable to hire a lawyer, then a lawyer will be appointed to represent you. If you want a lawyer appointed to represent you, you must let the Court or the officer of this Court handling this case know that you want a lawyer immediately. WITNESS the Honorable Michael T. Muldrew, William E. Woodrum, Jr. or Gates Peed, Judge of said Court. This 4th day of January, 2018.
\/s/Heather B. McNeal
Clerk, Juvenile Court
Bulloch County, Georgia
?2?
1/10, 1/17, 1/24 & 1/31
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER POWER
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Thom L. Beavin and Betty L. Beavin to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, dated December 5, 2008, and recorded in Deed Book 453, Page 140, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Regions Bank DBA Regions Mortgage by assignment recorded on November 20, 2014 in Book 516 Page 661 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Sixty Thousand and 0/100 dollars ($60,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on February 6, 2018, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot No. 332 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 0.433 acre, more or less, said parcel of land being designated as Lots 7, 8 and a portion of Lot 6, Block 4, Fendig's Addition to the City of Baxley, Georgia, and being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at the point of intersection of the eastern right of way of Thomas Street with the northern right of way of Barnes Street; thence along and with the eastern right of way of Thomas Street North 22 degrees 02 minutes East a distance of 121.04 feet to an iron pin; thence South 70 degrees 48 minutes East a distance of 150.50 feet to an iron pin; thence South 21 degrees 58 minutes 03 seconds West a distance of 129.70 feet to an iron pin located on the northern right of way of Barnes Street; thence along and with the northern right of way of Barnes Street North 67 degrees 30 minutes West a distance of 150.47 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
For a more particular description, reference is hereby made to a survey and plat thereof by Denean W. Dixon, G.R.L.S. No. 1647, dated February 24,1994, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 9, Page 306, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other legal purposes.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Regions Mortgage they can be contacted at (800) 748-9498 for Loss Mitigation Dept, or by writing to 605 S. Perry, P.O. Box 5640, Montgomery, Alabama 36102-5640, to discuss possible alternatives to avoid foreclosure.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Thom L Beavin and Betty L Beavin or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 70 North Thomas Street, Baxley, GA 31513.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.
Regions Bank DBA Regions Mortgage as Attorney in Fact for Thom L. Beavin and Betty L. Beavin.
Brock & Scott, PLLC
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
404-789-2661
B&S file no.: 17-19027
1/10, 1/17, 1/24 & 1/31
|
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Terri P. Westberry and Brian D. Westberry to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc acting solely as a nominee for SunTrust Mortgage, Inc and its successors and assigns, dated October 27, 2005, recorded in Deed Book 409, Page 577, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A by assignment recorded in Deed Book 543, Page 293, Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of TWO HUNDRED TWENTY-EIGHT THOUSAND AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($228,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in February, 2018, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney's fees (notice of intent to collect attorney's fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Carrington Mortgage Services, 1600 South Douglass Road, Suite 200-A, Anaheim, CA 92806 888-477-0193x2. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Terri P. Westberry and Terri Parkerson Westberry or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 318 Lakeridge Drive, Baxley, Georgia 31513. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A as Attorney in Fact for Terri P. Westberry and Brian D. Westberry McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” All that tract or parcel of land lying and being situate in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 0.850 acres, more or less, in Land Lot No. 244, and being more particularly described according to the courses, metes and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Denean W Dixon, GRLS #1467, dated January 28, 1999, recorded in Plat Book 14, Page 644, Appling County, Georgia Deed Records, which is incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all purposes. Said property is subject to Declaration of Restriction, Covenants, Limitations, Conditions, Reservations and Easements Applicable to Oakridge Subdivision, Appling County, Georgia, dated January 1, 1999, recorded in Deed Book 323, Page 448, Appling County, Georgia Deed Records. MR/smacklin 2/6/18 Our file no. 51212411 - FT17
1/10, 1/17, 1/24 & 1/31
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of Thomas Peyton Miles,
III, deceased,
Estate No. 2017-93
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Thomas Peyton Miles, III deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
Peighton Kelli Miles, Executrix of the Estate of
Thomas Peyton Miles, III
Address: P.O. Box 1372
Baxley, GA 31515
Phone Number: (912) 366-9753
1/10, 1/17, 1/26 & 1/31ch
|
NOTICE OF INTENT TO INCORPORATE
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate Brent Carter Legacy Foundation, Inc., will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Non-Profit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 700 West Parker Street, Baxley, GA 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Kelly B. Stone.
1/17 & 1/24
|
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
INCLUDING WAIVER OF BOND AND GRANT OF CERTAIN POWERS
NOTICE
TO WHOM It MAY CONCERN:
The Petition of Lisa S. Stone to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of Billy L. Stone, deceased of said county, has been filed in the Probate Court of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before February 15, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
1/24, 1/31, 2/7 & 2/14
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
THOMAS NOEL PRICE,
DECEASED ESTATE NO. 2018-06
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: (any heir whose current address is unknown LESHIA YVONNE PRICE has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of THOMAS NOEL PRICE deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-232.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before February 19, 2018. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
PROBATE JUDGE
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
1/24, 1/31, 2/7 & 2/14
|
Legals for 1/24/2018
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)