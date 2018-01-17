Baxley officials sworn in, outgoing mayor honored

Steve Simmons
Wednesday, January 17. 2018
By Steve Simmons
There was big attendance at the January 10 meeting of the Baxley City Council as newly elected council members Adam Thomas, Mickey Bass, Pat Williams and newly elected Mayor Tim Varnadore were sworn into office. Outgoing Mayor Steve Rigdon was also honored with a resolution read by Superior Court Judge Bert Guy and City Manager Jeff Baxley read a list of projects that were completed during Rigdon’s time in office. Rigdon said he enjoyed his time in office working with other city officials, thanked each council member and the city manager and said he would be remiss if he didn’t thank his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Members of the council then...

