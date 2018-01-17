On Monday, January 15 the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade was held in downtown Baxley. A host of churches, organizations, sponsors and government officials participated with a variety of floats and vehicles. Nell Jean Vann Byrd, the 2018 Grand Marshall, was featured...
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Annual MLK Parade held
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)