Richard Rowland Blue, 97, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Lakeview Retirement Center in Baxley. He was born in Selma, Mississippi on July 17, 1920 to the late Mary Rowland Blue and Arthur Glenn Blue. He was predeceased by his wife, Willie Fletcher Blue; brothers, Robert, Harold, Arthur, and Carl; stepdaughter, Shirley Milton; and step-granddaughter, Kathy Milton Drawdy. He is survived by son, Richard R. Blue, Jr. and wife, Glenda of Burlington, NC; grandson, Bradley Blue of Raleigh, NC; step-grandson, Skip Milton and wife, Ginger of Surrency and additional relatives in Mississippi, Texas and Georgia. He is a veteran of World War II, having served in the United States Air Force for 24 years. His military career took him around the world, including assignments in England, Japan, Morocco, Guam and the Philippines, as well as various Air Force bases in the US. During his Air Force career he met and worked with such notables as Paul Tibbets, Douglas MacArthur, Jimmy Doolittle, and the Tuskegee Airmen. He retired from the Air Force in June of 1963 at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. After retiring from the military, he lived in Baxley, where he worked for the US Post Office for 20 years. He was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Baxley American Legion, which recently recognized him for 50 years of service. He was a dedicated member of Ten Mile Baptist Church where he served in many capacities. He always enjoyed fishing, visiting with relatives and sharing memories of his travels and experiences in the Air Force. The family would like to thank members of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church and the staff and residents at Lakeview Retirement Center for their loving care and friendship. A very special thank you is extended to Mr. Blue’s most special friend, Mr. Bill Tharpe for his unconditional loving care and support during the last several years! Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. the Rev. Jim Snell and the Rev. Tommy Daniels officiated and a eulogy was delivered by Chris Taylor. Interment followed in the church cemetery with military honors. Active pallbearers were Bradley Blue, Skip Milton, James Reynolds, Bruce Craven, Ted Craven, and Troy Collins. Honorary pallbearers were Mr. and Mrs. Bill Tharpe, Mr. and Mrs. Duane Brooks, the staff and residents of Lakeview Retirement Center, Dr. William Grubb and Staff, and the Adult Men’s Sunday School Class of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church. Musical selections were rendered by the Rev. Tommy Daniels, the Congregation, lead by the Rev. Fred Anderson and David Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church, 3785 Ten Mile Road, Baxley, GA 31513 or to Southern Care Hospice Services, 2311 East First Street Suite B Brice Square, Vidalia, GA 30474. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.