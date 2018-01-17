Voncile Jones Lightsey, age 75, of Baxley died Thursday, January 11, 2018 at St. Vincent’s Heathcare in Jacksonville, Florida. Mrs. Lightsey was born December 7, 1942 in Appling County to the late Odis Clifton Jones and the late Willie Mae Courson Webb. She was a retired food service provider with the Appling County Board of Education and a member of Philippi Baptist Church. Mrs. Lightsey was preceded in death by two brothers, John Willie Jones and Otis Clifton Jones. Survivors include her husband, Richard “Squeak” Lightsey of Baxley; daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Doug Bass of Baxley; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Melanie Lightsey of Baxley; sisters, Elmira Bass (Maxwell Taylor) of Baxley and Veronica Carter of Winston-Salem, NC; and brothers-in-law, Albert (Jewel) Lightsey of Rock Hill, SC, Allen (Lounell) Lightsey, Shaver (Cathy) Lightsey, and Keith Lightsey all of Baxley. Two granddaughters, Mattie Bass and Emily Bass, both of Baxley also survive. Funeral services were held Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Stone and the Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Jeffery Simmons, Allen D. Lightsey, Shaver Lightsey, Benjie Higgins, James Hayes, and Doug Bass. Honorary pallbearers were the employees of Appling Healthcare System, employees of Altamaha Home Health Care, members of Philippi Baptist Church, J. W. and Merle Murray, Lamar and Becky Hutto, Ima Dean Sapp, Mickey and Marilyn Bass, Corey and Melissa Bass, and her family and friends of the Philippi Community. Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter and David Williams. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.