Mary Nell Murphy, age 82, of Surrency, died Thursday, January 4, 2018 at the Pavilion. Mrs. Murphy was born January 12, 1935 in Appling County to the late Dewey Edwards and Sallie Lou Pearce Edwards. She was a homemaker and a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Murphy loved her Savior and her Church family. She was also a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Mrs. Murphy loved reading and studying her Bible as can be seen by the hundreds of notations she would make in the margin of the Scriptures. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Murphy; sisters, Dora Anderson and June Devereaux; and brother, Montague Edwards. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Gay and Mickey Stone of Baxley; son and daughter-in-law, Zand and Tami Murphy of Surrency; grandchildren, Neisha Stone Richard, Brandon Stone, Jared Murphy, Brent Murphy, Autumn Stone Richard; fourteen great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; and her caregiver, Barbara Anderson. Funeral services were held Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Wayne Williamson, Elder Jerry Lightsey, and the Rev. James Minick officiating. Interment followed in Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Aaron Kicklighter, Paul Hutcherson, David Barber, Mike Lamb, Monty Edwards and Wink Branch. Honorary pallbearers were the Senior Ladies’ Sunday School Class of Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Musical selections were rendered by Susan Lamb, Jacquetta Edwards, Joy Edwards, Kristian Edwards, DaiJia “D J” Edwards, Ryan Lamb and Dennis Lamb. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Gideons International (P.O. Box 403 Baxley, GA 31515) or to the church of the donor’s choice. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.