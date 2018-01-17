Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Annette T. Williamson, age 71, who passed away Thursday, January 11, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah. She was a lifelong resident of Appling County. She was a retired seamstress, a visiting nurse with Georgia Home Health Care and a member of Philippi Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Quincey Williamson, a son, Toby Partin; two grandsons, Oliver Partin and Carter Clance; parents, T.G. and Nellie Faye Courson Tanner and a sister, Delynn Hughes. Survivors include her daughter, Shelia Rentz and husband, Mike of Baxley; two sons, Roger Partin and wife, Michelle of Denton and Ken Williamson and wife, Angela of Kansas City, MO; eight grandchildren, Kasey, Hailey, Cheltsey, Bree, Jaylie, Brooklynn, Jamie and Bryceton; three sisters, Jean Large of Baxley, Rosie Phelps of Baxley and Patricia Daniell of Jesup; several nieces, nephews and other family survive. Graveside funeral services were held Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Omega Cemetery with the Reverend Ronnie Rentz and the Reverend Virginia Herrington officiating. Interment followed. Visitation was held on Saturday, January 13, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Active Pallbearers were Roger T. Partin, Mike Rentz, Phillip Rentz, Jamie Clance, Bryceton, Partin and Kevin Hulett. Honorary pallbearers were Jody and Gina McDonald, Gary Williams, Ken Williamson, Sondra Partin, Michael Jacobs, Cody Bryant and Brandon Harrell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital at www.stjude.org. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Annette T. Williamson.