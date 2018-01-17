No friends at the bridge table

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, January 17. 2018
Comments (0)
By: Mary Ann Ellis

No thing of beauty a bridge table, but whether covered in an elegant cloth in someone’s home or left bare in a local restaurant, it invites conversation and competition among players. Small bowls of Cheez-its or M&Ms encourage players to snack as they think. Two decks of pretty cards sit waiting for hands to shuffle them. The tallies and score sheets lie beside a pen. Everyone hopes for first place, but only the Fates know at the beginning. Once the stage is set, the drama begins. I’ve changed the names to protect the guilty.
“I haven’t had good cards in so long that I think I’ll just...


To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner