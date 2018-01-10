There are various reports on how much snowfall Appling County received last Wednesday. Some say they received as much as six inches while others say they recorded around three inches. One thing is for sure, it was the largest amount of snowfall many...
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow...
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)