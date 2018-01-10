Donna Jean Beecher

Donna Jean Beecher, age 68, died Monday, January 1, 2018 in Appling HealthCare System. She was born February 4, 1949 in Bacon County to the late Eddie Mann Beecher and Faye Branch Beecher.  Donna Jean was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church and retired from Appling HealthCare System.  She was preceded in death by a brother, Maxie Beecher. Survivors include her son, Carlos “Scrubby” Beecher of Baxley; sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Daniels and Diane James, both of Baxley; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryan Gill officiating. Interment followed in Carter Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Josh Boatright, Hunter Boatright, Robbie Courson, Jerry Baxley, Butch Wood and Miles Vaughn. Honorary Pallbearers were Leola Richburg, Evon Howard, Latoya Howard, Henry Branch, Wendell Carter, Minnie Lee Davis and the staff of Appling HealthCare System. Musical selections were rendered by The Apostles and the Rev. Bryan Gill. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
