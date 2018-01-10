William Ira Caldwell, Sr., age 77, of Baxley passed away Monday, January 1, 2018 in Savannah. Mr. Caldwell was born February 7, 1940 in Telfair County to the late Harvey Eugene Caldwell and the late Mary Lizzie Adams Caldwell. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church. Mr. Caldwell worked in his younger years as a radio announcer with radio stations in Baxley and Hazlehurst. He was an insurance agent for 35 years with Gulf Life and later with American General Life and Accident Insurance Company. Survivors include his wife, Bela Caldwell of Baxley; daughters, Lexi Caldwell Swords and husband, Doug of Valdosta and Sheritha Caldwell Thomas and husband, Kevin of Cumming; son, Ira Caldwell, Jr. of McRae; mother in law, Lillian Aycock and husband, Johnny of Baxley; sisters, Mary Ellen Dixon of Vidalia and Donna Sue Stanley of Macon; grandchildren, Liam Swords, Lane Swords, Zak Thomas and Asher Thomas. Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Benji McReady and the Rev. Wayne Williamson officiating. Interment followed in the Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Derek Sellers, Billy O’Berry, Wayne Lott, Terry Baxley, Tim Medders and Scott Rudd. Honorary Pallbearers were all friends and family in attendance. Musical selections were rendered by Deanna Rudd, Cecile Griffin and Glenn Beach. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.