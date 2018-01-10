Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Imogene Hart Green, age 72, who passed away January 3, 2018 at Navicent Health in Macon. She was a native of Appling County, living in Byron for 40 years before returning to Appling County. Mrs. Green was a retired seamstress and a follower of Jesus Christ. Preceding her in death was her parents, Lacy and Ora Lee Rentz Hart; two brothers, Noah Hart and David Hart and one sister, Janice Thompson. Surviving is her husband of 57 years, Arva Lee Green of Baxley; son, Jackie and Vicki Green of Kathleen; two daughters, Gina and Wayne Barton of South Chesterfield, VA and Tamatha Atkinson of Baxley; sister, Mary Ann Johnson of Baxley; grandchildren, Adam Green, Jessie Atkinson, Jacob Green, Amanda Barton, Meredith Overcash, Jarred Barton, Mary Abrams and Michelle Pappas; twelve great-grandchildren and other family survive. Funeral services were held Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the Friendship Congregational Christian Church with the Reverends Jacob Green and Rick Brown officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Visitation was held Friday, January 5, 2018 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Friendship Congregational Christian Church. Active Pallbearers were Jerry Beecher, Orrin Johnson, Edwin Hart, Ryan Varnedore, Lake Johnson, Hugh Johnson, Jason Green and Eddie Green. Honorary Pallbearers were all in attendance. Family and friends may sign the on-line registry at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Imogene Hart Green.