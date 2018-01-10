Danny Jones, age 76, of Baxley died Thursday, January 4, 2018 in Vidalia. Mr. Jones was born July 30, 1941 in Toombs County to the late Ed Jones and the late Neasyie Proctor Jones. He was a member of Snow Hill Community Church and was a retired truck driver. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Adams Jones and a son, Danny Ray Jones, Jr. Survivors include his daughters, Melissa J. Faust and Christine J. Mansfield, both of Hazlehurst; sons, Eddie Jones and Randy Jones, Sr., both of Baxley; sister, Lela Mae Mock of Baxley; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Dennis Bryant and the Rev. W.R. Connell officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Toombs County. Active pallbearers were Randy Jones, Sr., Chris Lewis, Kasey Kersey, Ricky Mock, Taylor Carter and Matt Wolf. Visitation was held at 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at Swain Funeral Home. Musical selections were rendered by Christine Mansfield, Doreen Horne, Jasmine Soto and Corey Carter. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.