Finding a home for Charlie

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, January 10. 2018
Comments (0)
By: Mary Ann Ellis

The beautiful black lab strutted into our back yard about 8 years ago and greeted us as though he’d known us his whole life. He stayed a couple of hours and then left.
“Don’t worry,” I told Larry. “He has on a collar. I’m sure he belongs to someone who will be looking for him. A dog like that is no stray.”
“I don’t know,” Larry replied skeptically. “We’ve had some interesting strays thrown out here.”...


To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner