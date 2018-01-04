According to Police Chief James Godfrey, on Friday, December 29, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers with the Baxley Police Department and the Appling County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at Southern Express, located on N. Boulevard. On arrival the clerk told officers that a black male entered the store, while another black male held the side door propped open, and that both were wearing all black and had their faces covered. The clerk said that the one who came into the store brandished an automatic looking pistol at her and demanded her to give him all the money and then the both fled on foot, heading North....
Police searching for armed robbers
