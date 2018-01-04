Roger Dale Carter, age 69, of Baxley passed away Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. Mr. Carter was born November 15, 1948 in Appling County to the late Braswell Dean Carter and the late Cleo Courson Carter. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and was retired from Trucks, Inc. Survivors include his wife, Linda Teston Carter of Baxley; sons and daughters in law, Rodney and Brandy Carter of Baxley and Randy and Meredith Carter of Alameda, CA; sister, Barbara Sue Carter of Guntersville, AL; brother and sister in law, Dwain and Linda Carter of Baxley; four grandchildren and one great grandchild also survive. Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 26, at 3:00 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church. The Rev. Justin McLellan, the Rev. Rick Brown and the Rev. Brian Brazzell officiated. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Active pallbearers were Bryan Carter, Chase Carter, Dylan Carter, Cody Carter, Kevin Carter and Brandon Carter. Honorary pallbearers were the Senior Adult Class of Riverside Baptist Church. Musical selections were rendered by The Apostles and the Rev. Bryan Gill. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
