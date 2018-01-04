Roger Dale Carter

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Thursday, January 4. 2018
Comments (0)
Roger Dale Carter, age 69, of Baxley passed away Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. Mr. Carter was born November 15, 1948 in Appling County to the late Braswell Dean Carter and the late Cleo Courson Carter. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and was retired from Trucks, Inc. Survivors include his wife, Linda Teston Carter of Baxley; sons and daughters in law, Rodney and Brandy Carter of Baxley and Randy and Meredith Carter of Alameda, CA; sister, Barbara Sue Carter of Guntersville, AL; brother and sister in law, Dwain and Linda Carter of Baxley; four grandchildren and one great grandchild also survive. Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 26, at 3:00 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church.  The Rev. Justin McLellan, the Rev. Rick Brown and the Rev. Brian Brazzell officiated. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Active pallbearers were Bryan Carter, Chase Carter, Dylan Carter, Cody Carter, Kevin Carter and Brandon Carter. Honorary pallbearers were the Senior Adult Class of Riverside Baptist Church. Musical selections were rendered by The Apostles and the Rev. Bryan Gill. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner