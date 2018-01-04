Clifton Alton Cauley, age 86, of Baxley, died Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice. Mr. Cauley was born January 19, 1931 in Appling County to the late William Grady Cauley and the late Ocie Medders Cauley. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean Conflict and was retired from the Georgia Dept. of Labor. He was a former member and Deacon of Pine Level Free Will Baptist Church and was currently an active member of Spring Branch Baptist Church, where he loved singing in the choir. He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Henderson and her husband, Calvin; a brother, Virgil Cauley and a brother in law, Denson Wheeler. Survivors include his wife, June McLain Cauley of Baxley; daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Dr. Errol Graham of Baxley; step daughters, Wendy and Ray Wright of Baxley and Cendy and Wayne Crosby of Augusta; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffery and Jan Cauley of Alma and Mark and Heather Cauley of TN; sister, Vera Wheeler of Alabama; 18 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Spring Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Bryan Gill and Bro. Alan Stalvey officiating. Interment followed in Pine Level Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Bacon County with Military Honors. Active pallbearers were Brandon Floyd, Cliff Cauley, Ben Graham, Brian Turner, Jackson Riley and Steve Crosby. Honorary Pallbearers were Greg and Kim Williams, Suzie, Freddie and Shane McLain, Melanie and Lafaughn Lightsey, Bill Johnson, Carlton James, Kristie Maddox, Joe Taylor, Ann and Richard Eason, Benny Deloach, Lisa Pearce, Richard and Joyce Deen, Beth Hunter, Lynn Herndon, Larry and Beverly Yarbrough, Verlon and Dot Moore, Steve and MaryAnn Rigdon, Robert Spell, Jeffrey and Shellie Simmons, Edward and Mary Hipps, Zand Murphy, Robert Eunice, Marshal Anderson, Bryan and Tenille Turner, Ronnie and Peggy White, J.D. and Sharon Sikes, Richard and Regina Rainwater, Dr. Priscilla Thomas and all in attendance. Musical selections were rendered by Roxie Litton, Glynda Reeves, Stephanie Allen and The Apostles. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
