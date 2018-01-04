Charles Edward Eason, age 74, of Baxley passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at his residence. Mr. Eason was born May 29, 1943 in Appling County to the late Robert Hyden Eason and the late Marion Elizabeth Dozier Eason. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was retired from Hazlehurst Mills. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Margaret Taylor Eason of Baxley; daughters, Cindy (Ricky) Clark and Sherry Sapp, all of Baxley; son, James (Knickie) Eason of Baxley; sisters, Glenda (Willie) Burch of Westgreen and Gloria Harris of Alma; brother, Robert Eason, Sr. of Baxley; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Baxley Church of God. The Rev. Lamar Lee and the Rev. Lewis Harrell officiated. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Chris Sapp, Tyler Sapp, Greg Eason, Seth Eason, Brandon Carver and Dale Lightsey. Honorary pallbearers were the employees of Hazlehurst Mills and the staff at Davita Diaylsis. Musical selections were rendered by Debbie Taylor, the Rev. Lamar Lee and the Rev. Javan Anderson. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.