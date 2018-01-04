Melvia Jean Green, age 77, died on December 20, 2017. She was born on July 13, 1940 to the late Emma and James Jiles in Helena. Melvia served as the church mother for several years at Pentecostal Miracle Deliverance Center in Baxley. She deeply loved and cared for her family and was the cornerstone that kept everyone together. She enjoyed spending time with her children and had a unique way of connecting with the children in her neighborhood. She will be greatly missed by many. Preceding her in death, her husband, John C. Green; parents, Emma and James Jiles; grandson, Marcus Green; sister-in-laws, Mary Ann Bennett, Verhia Bennett, and Dorothy Green; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Green, Abb Green, Jr., Johnny Lee Green, and Clyde Green. Survivors include brother, Levi Gaines of Waycross; children, Patricia Rouse (John), Eddie Green (Marilyn), Cleve Green, Wade Troupe (Regina), and John C. Green, Jr. (Zula); grandchildren, Michael Green, Melvia “Tasha” Rouse, John Rouse, Jr., Joshua Rouse, Dominique Green, Wade Troupe II, Kameisha Francis, Tylon Troupe, Jared Troupe, Assurance Green, Krystal Green, Ray Green, and Erin Green; sisters-in-law, Vera McCall (Wardetha) and Ida Mae Williams; brothers-in-law, James Green (Leverdia), Dennis Green (Dorothy), and Freddie Green. A host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive. Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthews Baptist Church in Baxley with the Rev. Moses Eason, Sr. presiding and Bishop John C. Green, Jr. serving as the eulogist. Internment followed in the Old Field Cemetery. Repast was held in the Ernest Parker Recreation Building. Active pallbearers were Michael Green, Jarvis Clark, Brandon Perry, Pete Sumner, Jarius Green, and Larry NeSmith, Jr. Honorary pallbearers were James Green, Dominique Green, and Roderick Barney. Musical selections were rendered by Anthony Moore, Peggy Fletcher, musicians, and choir. Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.