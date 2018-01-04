Dennis “Skeeter” Hand, 71, a resident of Brunswick, passed away Monday, the 25th of December 2017 at his residence while under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles. Skeeter was born in Baxley, the 11th of August 1946, to the late Gilman P. Hand, and the late Annie Mae Johnson Hand. He had been a resident of Brunswick for 39 years. He graduated from Brantley County High School. He retired from Georgia Pacific as a supervisor after 31 years of service. In 2001 Skeeter became self-employed. He is a former member of Pine Haven Baptist Church, and a member of The Church of God of Prophecy. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ineva Hand of Brunswick, one son, Daryl (Karen) Hand of Nahunta; three daughters Hope (Paul) Smith of Nahunta, Donna Lane of Brunswick, and Patricia McCann of Waynesville; four sisters Linda Smith of Jesup, Annie Ruth Crews of Nahunta, Billie Sue Davis (Ricky) of Baxley, Mary Hand of Nahunta; sister in law, Skeet Hand of Baxley and eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and several other family members. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, William Hand and Donnie Hand; and a grandson, Daniel Gilliam.
In lieu of flowers family request memorial contributions to be made in memory of Dennis L. Hand to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 16291 Glynco Parkway Brunswick, GA 31525. Visitation was held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, the 28th of December 2017 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave. in Brunswick. Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium.
Dennis “Skeeter” Hand
