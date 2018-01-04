Carolyn James Williams, 83 of Jesup died Thursday, December 28, 2017 in Harborview Healthcare of Jesup. The Wayne County native was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, formerly a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she served as choir director. She was retired from and most known as office manager with Pic N’ Save of Jesup. She enjoyed growing flowers, cooking, sewing and always being helpful to others. She was predeceased by her husband, Allan Carroll Williams; parents, the Rev. Baxter and Lucille James and a brother, Jerry James. Survivors are three sons, the Rev. Jeff (Pat) Williams of Baxley, Ronnie (Belinda) Williams, Tony Williams, both of Jesup; two sisters, Vaunda Faye (Larry) Ray of Jesup and Teresa Corbitt of Savannah;two brothers, Carlton James of Baxley and Tommy (Kathy) James of Brunswick; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services were held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 31, 2017 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Williams and Dr. Ron Wilcox officiating. Interment was in Bethlehem Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers were grandsons. Honorary pallbearers were Senior Adults of Trinity Baptist Church. Visitation was held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be sent to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 602, Jesup, Georgia 31598. Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup were in charge of arrangements.