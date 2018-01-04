By: Mary Ann Ellis
Yesterday when I was young, I didn’t know about bills. I never had to pay them. Mama and Daddy complained about and agonized over them on occasion, especially the unforeseen ones like car repairs or gas going up to $.30 per gallon. Those bills had nothing to do with me personally; my $.25 allowance came regularly in spite of them. Today I know. Lights, phones, insurance, groceries, medical care and even trash bills have to be paid regularly and punctually or else.....
