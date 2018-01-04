Resolution deferred

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Opinions
Thursday, January 4. 2018
Comments (0)
By: Billy G. Howard

Just a few nights ago, most of the world did their best to usher in a New Year as the calendar rolled over from 2017 to 2018. Many have, as tradition would dictate, established resolutions regarding the need to do everything from lose weight to concentrate on the aims of personal spiritual growth. By now, a number of those who’ve spoken their goals for the year are actively pursuing the...

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner