By: Billy G. Howard
Just a few nights ago, most of the world did their best to usher in a New Year as the calendar rolled over from 2017 to 2018. Many have, as tradition would dictate, established resolutions regarding the need to do everything from lose weight to concentrate on the aims of personal spiritual growth. By now, a number of those who’ve spoken their goals for the year are actively pursuing the...
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Resolution deferred
