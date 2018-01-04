Legals for 1/3/2018

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: PETITION OF
DENNIS MITCHELL BAXLEY AND
DEBRA CARTER BAXLEY FOR
THE ADOPTION OF H. M. B.
A minor child
AGE: 12
Children under the age
Of 17 yrs Case No:
17-11-386C
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: LACIE MELISSA BAXLEY
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking the termination of your parental rights in regard to the minor child, H. M. B., was filed in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia on the 20 day of February, 2017, by the Petitioners, DENNIS MITCHELL BAXLEY AND DEBRA CARTER BAXLEY. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. 19-8-12(f), you will lose all rights to the child unless, within thirty (30) days of receipt of this notice, you file an answer to this Petition. A parent who fails to answer said petition loses all rights to the child and the court shall enter an order terminating all such parent right to the child and such parent may not thereafter object to any action for adoption and is not entitled to received further notice of the adoption. You are further notified to file with the Clerk of this Court and serve upon Petitioners attorney, Jennifer E. Carver, P.O. Box 761, Alma, GA 31510, an Answer or other responsive pleadings. WITNESS the Honorable Judge Stephen G. Scarlett, presiding Judge of Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia.
This 6 of December 2017.
STEPHEN G. SCARLETT, JUDGE
APPLING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
12/13-1/3
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LARRY BRENT CARTER a/k/a BRENT CARTER,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-102
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern
[List here all heirs who have not acknowledged service]
and to whom it may concern:
Tara Walton Carter
has petitioned for (Tara Walton Carter) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of LARRY BRENT CARTER, a/k/a BRENT CARTER deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before Jan. 15, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
(912) 367-8114
12/20, 12/27, 1/3, & 1/10
|
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ANTONIO BELL,
PLAINTIFF,
VS.
DOROTHY MOBLEY,
DEFENDANT.
CIVIL ACTION NO.:17-7-249C
NOTICE OF SUMMONS-SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: DOROTHY MOBLEY, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking
Complaint for Legitimation, Child Custody and Visitation was filed against you in said court on July 10, 2017, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on November 28, 2017, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon Plaintiff’s Attorney, Kimberly L. Copeland, whose address is Post Office Box 1091, Jesup, GA 31598 an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. Witness the honorable E. M. Wilkes, III, Judge, of Appling Superior Court.
This 28 day of November, 2017.
Marsha Thomas, Clerk
Appling Superior Court
12/13-1/3
|
LEGAL NOTICE
CITY OF BAXLEY
DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE
PARTICIPATION IN FEDERALLY FUNDED
AIRPORT IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS
The City of Baxley, Baxley, Georgia, hereby gives public notice, that for 30 days from the date of this advertisement, it and the Federal Aviation Administration will receive written public comments, pertaining to the development of Disadvantaged Business Goals for
Federal Aviation Administration sponsored projects, at the Baxley Municipal Airport for FY 2018-FY2020. The DBE goal for FY 2018 is 9.31%, there is no goal required for FY 2019, and the DBE goal for FY 2020 is 10.21%, with a Three year goal of 9.76%. These goals are established in accordance with 49 CFR Part 26. The methodology by which these goals were established is available for review at the Office of The City Manager, City of Baxley, 282 East Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 31515, Monday through Friday, from 8 AM until 5:00 PM. Written comments may be forwarded to the address sited.
Mr. Jeff Baxley
City Manager
City of Baxley
P.O. Box 290
Baxley, GA 31515
AND
FAA Southern Regional Office
Ms. Keturah Pristell
EEO Compliance Specialist
1701 Columbia Ave., ASO-9
College Park, GA 30337
keturah.pristell@faa.gov
12/20 & 1/3
|
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of RONALD BURKETT, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
December 11, 2017
JACQULYN BURKETT, Executrix of the
Estate of RONALD BURKETT, deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
12/20-1/10
|
Raymond Marvin Wright
VS
Sheila Martinez Wright
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing by affidavit, that the above named defendant on whom service is to be made in this case resides out of the state or has departed from the State, or cannot after due diligence be found within the State, or conceals herself to avoid service of the Summons, and it further appearing, either by Affidavit or by verified Complaint on file, that a claim exists against the defendant in respect to whom service is to be made, and that he is a necessary or proper party to the action.
IT IS HEREBY CONSIDERED, ORDERED AND DECREED THAT: Service be made by publication as provided by law.
SO ORDERED this 19 day of September, 2017.
Roger B. Lane
Judge, Superior Court
Appling County, Georgia
12/20 & 12/27, 1/3 & 1/10
|
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of IVA LEE Griffin, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
December 27, 2017
KATHLLEEN E. MORRIS, Administrator of the
Estate of IVA LEE GRIFFIN, deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
1/3, 1/10, 1/17 & 1/24
