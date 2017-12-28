News-Banner to be closed

Thursday, December 28. 2017
The staff of The Baxley News-Banner wish you a Happy New Year. The newspaper will close Friday, December 29 at 12:00 p.m., and also be closed Monday, January 1, 2018. We will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, at 8:30 a.m. for normal business. The deadline for the January 4 issue...

