By Jamie Gardner
It was a hard task to keep U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (P) Michael Nelms’ secret for the past month. You see, Nelms contacted The News-Banner from South Korea about a month ago and told this reporter of his plan to surprise his daughter, Haley, 15, and his entire family at this year’s Appling County High School (ACHS) Band’s Christmas concert. The concert was to be held on Tuesday, December 19, at the Appling County Fine Arts Building. Haley is a member of the ACHS band.
SSG Nelms is currently stationed at Camp Carroll in South Korea, and until Tuesday, had been in Korea for the past five months. He was actually scheduled to arrive in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 18, but an unexpected power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caused his flight to be delayed. Michael’s brother Jeremy Nelms, who was also in on the surprise, stated it was quite an....
U.S. Army father surprises daughter/family at band concert
