Bertha Lou “Lucy” Arnold, 73, of Bryant, Arkansas, passed away November 25, 2017. She was born in Galax, Virginia on December 6, 1943 to Paul Higgins Reavis and Minnie Myrtle Harmon Reavis. Lucy spent all of her school years as a resident at Virginia Baptist Children’s Home with five of her siblings. Being the youngest, she was the longest residing at “the Home,” staying 13 years. Lucy Reavis played basketball and took business classes while attending Andrew Lewis High School. She then went on to business school in Richmond, Virginia, where she learned to be an effective administrative assistant (yes, secretary was the term back then) and essentially could juggle many hats. Lucy met her future husband while on a blind double date. Tom and Lucy married on September 6, 1964 in the chapel at the children’s home where she grew up. Going to the Chapel was always “their song,” and brought a smile to her lips, no matter the circumstances. Lucy was a 15-year Army Veteran, and devoted wife, mother, foster parent and foreign exchange host. She always had an open house and open arms. After residing in Appling County for nearly thirty years, Lucy and Tom left the community they grew to love in order to be near their grandchildren in Arkansas. Baxley was the closest thing to “roots” she could imagine. She was a long time member of Baxley First United Methodist Church where she volunteered when and where she might be needed. Lucy helped establish a local food pantry, hosted more than twenty foreign exchange students and gave her heart to dozens of foster children over the years. She was preceded in death by both parents and an infant sister, Joyce. Lucy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Tom Arnold; children, Stephen Craig Arnold (Christie), Judy Beth McGuire (Jimmy), Rocky Lee Beach and Patrick Thomas Arnold; eight grandchildren; Brittany, Selena, Jamie, Jason, Matthew, Kent, Sadie Grace and Hatcher; three brothers and four sisters; Herman Lee Reavis (Sue) of Salem, Virgina, Paul Gray Reavis (Carole) of Cloverdale, Virginia, Edna Mae Dillon of Mt. Airy, North Carolina, Peggy Sue Carr of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Dorothy Jerlene Bainter of Alexandria, Virgina, Edward Leon Reavis (Linda) of Galax, Virginia., Linda Gay Dochterman (George) of Santee, California and a host of nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service was held at Family Church of White Hall, Monday, December 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery followed.