Lynnah “Lynn” Roberson Jones, 65, of Jesup, died Saturday, December 16, 2017 after a short illness. The Brunswick native lived in Wayne County most of her life and attended Red Hill Baptist Church. She was a retired Director of Public Works in the Civil Service. Lynn enjoyed playing games and spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Flem and Cornelia Roberson. Survivors are her daughters and sons-in-law, Tina (Henry) Williamson of Odum, Melissa (Jeremey) Kruger of Florida and their father, David Jones of Odum; six grandchildren, Hailey, Minona Grace, Zachary, Bradley, J. D., and Tyler; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine (Douglas) Entrekin of Texas. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Williamson officiating. Interment was in Satilla Church Cemetery in Baxley. Active pallbearers were family and friends. Visitation was held from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to service at the funeral home. Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.rinehartandsons.com.
Lynnah “Lynn” Roberson Jones
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)