Tommy Lee King, Sr., 86, of Graham passed away on December 20, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving and devoted wife and family. He was born on September 23, 1931 to the late, John A. King and Ada B. Harris-King in (Francis Mine) Burgettstown, PA. Tommy was a graduate of Burgettstown High School and he served in the United States Army for approximately two years. After returning home to Washington, PA for a brief time he was employed at Washington Steel Mill then by the United States Postal Service working in Pittsburgh and Washington, PA and transferred to Virginia and then to the Post Office in Washington, DC where he retired. He held several positions throughout his career at the postal service ranging from mail clerk, mail carrier and he served as Union Shop Steward. Tommy had earned the nickname of “The Philadelphia Lawyer” by the way he represented employees. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan, loved watching golf on television and playing golf everywhere he went and was with a traveling golf team based out of Washington, PA. Tommy was an Elder at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Baxley. once he relocated to Graham. but was also active in Maryland and Pennsylvania. On September 5, 1984 Tommy was united in holy matrimony to Cora Lynette Seward-King. He loved all of his family and would do anything for them with a lesson on life skills. Tommy was preceded in death by both parents, John A. and Ada B. Harris-King; a sister, Gladys, his former wife, Sadie Small-King; his mother and father in law, Anna Bell and Leroy R. “Johnny” Seward; brothers and sister in-law, A. Albright, Timothy, Robert “Bobby” Seward, James “John” Seward, Nellie Seward and Jacqueline Seward-Thomas. He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Cora Lynette Seward-King, Graham; his daughters, Ada R. Ellis, Lexington Park, MD and Tracey L. King of Bridgeville, PA; his sons, Tommy L. King, Jr. (Roslyn), Virginia Beach, VA, Johnny A. King (Sherry), Baltimore, MD; his grandchildren, Nina L. and Daryl J. Ellis (Brandy), Timothy L. and Nicholas R. King, Tamar L. King and Jonay A. Jordan (Danny); his sisters in-law, Annette Seward, Nashville, TN, Ella (Robert) Studevent, Washington, DC, Dorothy Hayes, Graham, Etta (Dwayne) Kemp, Clinton, MD, Shirley (Lennis) Johnson, Hazlehurst, his brothers in-law, Glenn and Richard Seward, both of Miami, FL., Edwin “Roosevelt” Seward, Antioch, TN. and Thomas O. Thomas, Darien, ten great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Royal Funeral Home Chapel, 247 W. Pine Steet, Jesup, Ga. 31547. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 20 Kingdom Hall Road in Baxley. Interment will be held in Morgan Chapel Cemetery, Graham. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc., Jesup.