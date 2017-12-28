George H. Skipper, age 79, died on December 19, 2017. Mr. Skipper was born on April 8, 1938. He was a proud, yet simple man. He was an avid fisherman, dedicated farmer, and successful entrepreneur. He leaves behind his loving wife, Joyce, whom he shared 59 and one-half years of marriage. He was loved by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Repast was held at St. James AME Church in Baxley. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Baxley Funeral Home.
