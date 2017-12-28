George H. Skipper

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Thursday, December 28. 2017
Comments (0)
George H. Skipper, age 79, died on December 19, 2017. Mr. Skipper was born on April 8, 1938. He was a proud, yet simple man. He was an avid fisherman, dedicated farmer, and successful entrepreneur. He leaves behind his loving wife, Joyce, whom he shared 59 and one-half years of marriage. He was loved by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Repast was held at St. James AME Church in Baxley. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Baxley Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner