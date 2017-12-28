Moses “Mo Dog” Snell, age 62, died on December 8, 2017. He was born on February 22, 1955 in Alma to Geneva Hoggins and the late Bishop Felton Snell. He later moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and then to Baxley. While in Baxley, he met and was united in Holy Matrimony to Daricile Williams Snell on November 24, 2011. Mr. Snell became a member of St. Paul Church of God in Christ in Surrency. He was a faithful and dedicated member of Wright’s Car Wash until his death. He enjoyed watching drag races and building rat rods. He was friendly and never met a stranger. Preceding him in death, his father, Bishop Felton Snell and brother, Charles Snell. Survivors include wife, Daricile Snell of Baxley; mother, Geneva Hoggins of Alma; children, Maria Snell, Moses (Erin) Snell, Jr., Latoya Snell, Dantonio (Marrita) Frazier, and Cherelle Jones, all of Florida; stepdauughters, Chiffon Lee and Twan Lee, both of Baxley; sisters, Elect Lady Jeanne (Bishop Alford) Ferguson, Pastor Debra (co-pastor Leon) Davis, Floretta (Marty) Snell, Cheryl Brand, all of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Renee (Tony) Wright and Akino (Rose) Brown, both of Alma; grandchildren, Moses Snell, III, Malcom Snell, Malik Snell, Jimi Snell, Julian Jones, Danasiah Frazier, Zariya Frazier, Jakelya Kendrick, Markeitzia Lomack, Dantonio Frazier, Jr., and Arnise Frazier; step-grandchildren, Devan Lee and Sharna Dasher; brothers-in-law, Paul (Vickie) Williams of Savannah and Harvey (Annette) Williams of Baxley; sisters-in-law, Eunice (Bryant) Nathan of Baxley and Inetta Jackson of Atlanta. A host of numerous relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services were held Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Church of God in Christ in Surrency with Superintendent James F. Carter officiating and Dr. Kendall Bennamon presiding. Internment followed in Rachel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Baxley. Repast was held in the social hall of Rachel Missionary Baptist Church. Active pallbearers were Shannon Jackson, O’Neal Lewis, Stanley Jordan, Dantonio Frazier, Shane Mobley, and Tyler Carter. Honorary pallbearers and floral attendants were Shawn White and Boys, Kenny Wright and Boys, Robert Nails, Lonnie Zinnamon, Stan’s Pharmacy, Abundant Life Pharmacy, Lawrence Protctor, The Campbell’s, The Crosby’s, Qwik Chik, Murray Oil Company, Mike Daniels, John Dent, Danny Johnson and Son, and Ricky Roberson. Musical selections were rendered by the choir and Tammy Richburg. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Baxley Funeral Home.