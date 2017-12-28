Nell Sellers Tuten

Nell Sellers Tuten, age 98, of Baxley died Tuesday, December 19, 2017 in the Appling County HealthCare System. Mrs. Tuten was born May 22, 1919 in Appling County to the late John Millender Sellers and the late Helen Branch Sellers. Mrs. Tuten lived all of her life in Appling County and was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church and the Wesley Sunday School Class. She enjoyed the church choir where she played the piano and the organ for many years. She was a member of the Pine Forest Garden Club, the United Methodist Women, and the Appling Co. Chapter of the D. A. R. Mrs. Tuten enjoyed cooking for her family, especially pecan pies, and working with flowers.  She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Randall Tuten, and a son-in-law, Allen Wells. Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Eleanor T. Wells of North Augusta, SC and Anne T. and Stan Kanavage of Watkinsville; son and daughter-in-law, Alvin R. and Elaine Tuten of Baxley; and a brother, Harry Sellers of Marietta. Seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Friday, December 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Meguiar officiating and a eulogy by Kristie Dobbins Interment followed in Omega Cemetery. Active pallbearers were grandsons, Barry Wells, Randy Wells, Chris Tuten, Lee Dorman, Kane Kanavage, and Grant Kanavage. Musical selections were rendered by Chelsei Norris. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund (207 South Main Street Baxley, GA 31513). Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
