Thurmon D. Vaughn, age 81, of Baxley died Friday, December 22, 2017 at his residence. Mr. Vaughn was born February 22, 1936 in Appling County to the late Paul Vaughn and the late Beatrice Arnold Vaughn. He retired as a Beekeeper Supervisor for York Bee Company. Survivors include his wife, Ettie Mae Varnadore Vaughn of Baxley; two daughters, Cindy Vaughn Stewart and husband, Warren and Tammy Vaughn Canady and husband, Wayne all of Baxley; son, Michael Vaughn of Vidalia; sisters, Reba Vaughn McLeod and husband, Howard of Vidalia, Peggy Vaughn Middleton and husband, Carl of Huntsville, AL, Bobbette Vaughn Johnson and husband, Carol of Augusta, Joyce Vaughn Stover and husband, Dorsey and Betty Sue Vaughn Boatright and husband, Eddie, all of Baxley; brothers, Raymond Vaughn and wife, Patsy of Ocala, FL, Sherwood Vaughn and wife, Jane of Augusta, David Vaughn and wife, Terri, and Roger Vaughn both of Baxley; grandchildren, Kandi (Ryan) Taylor, Katelyn (Dalton) Crews, Chase Sharpe, Lucas Canady, Torie (James) Hunter, C.G. Stewart, Drew Vaughn, Josie Vaughn, Calix Vaughn, great grandchildren, Eli Thurmon Miles, Maelee Miles and Fitzryan Taylor. Funeral services were held Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church with the Rev. Stacy Stone, the Rev. Tommy Daniels officiating and eulogies by Kandi Taylor, Betty Sue Boatright and Ezra Varnadore. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were David Vaughn, Roger Vaughn, Chase Sharpe, Lucas Canady, Jerry Rozier, Roger Varnadore, Mark Vaughn and Will Varnadore. Musical selections were rendered by David Williams and Ryan Taylor. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
