By: Mary Ann Ellis
In the cake plate a single piece of homemade fruit cake stands in its crumbs. The last of the wrapping paper has been incinerated—the smiling Santas, the golden bells, the green wreaths decked with holly will soon melt into the flames. The hambone from our Christmas feast will turn to soup and swim in noodles and tomatoes with a sprinkling of chives. The tree will remain up until January 1, not because I’m superstitious, but because I savor every minute the tree graces the living room. I’ll drink coffee and hot tea from my...
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
2018 in the Wings
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)