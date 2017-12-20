Legals for 12/20/2017

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
IVA LEE GRIFFIN, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-97
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern:
Kathleen E. Morris has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Iva Lee Griffin deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before December 21, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
To whom it may concern:
Anyone who can show proof of claim to a 1983 Datsun pickup truck, red in color with VIN numberJN6ND01S6DW001485, must do so with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office within 30 days of this publication.
12/6, 12/13, 12/20 & 12/27
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GREGORY EDWIN WILLIAMS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-99
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTATION NOTICE
TO:
Whom it may concern:
Johnny Mike Williams has petitioned to be Administrator(s) of the estate of Gregory Edwin Williams deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 4, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
12/6, 12/13, 12/20 & 12/27
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: PETITION OF
DENNIS MITCHELL BAXLEY AND
DEBRA CARTER BAXLEY FOR
THE ADOPTION OF H. M. B.
A minor child
AGE: 12
Children under the age
Of 17 yrs Case No:
17-11-386C
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: LACIE MELISSA BAXLEY
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking the termination of your parental rights in regard to the minor child, H. M. B., was filed in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia on the 20 day of February, 2017, by the Petitioners, DENNIS MITCHELL BAXLEY AND DEBRA CARTER BAXLEY. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. 19-8-12(f), you will lose all rights to the child unless, within thirty (30) days of receipt of this notice, you file an answer to this Petition. A parent who fails to answer said petition loses all rights to the child and the court shall enter an order terminating all such parent right to the child and such parent may not thereafter object to any action for adoption and is not entitled to received further notice of the adoption. You are further notified to file with the Clerk of this Court and serve upon Petitioners attorney, Jennifer E. Carver, P.O. Box 761, Alma, GA 31510, an Answer or other responsive pleadings. WITNESS the Honorable Judge Stephen G. Scarlett, presiding Judge of Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia.
This 6 of December 2017.
STEPHEN G. SCARLETT, JUDGE
APPLING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
12/13, 12/20, 12/27 & 1/3
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ANTONIO BELL,
PLAINTIFF,
VS.
DOROTHY MOBLEY,
DEFENDANT.
CIVIL ACTION NO.:17-7-249C
NOTICE OF SUMMONS-SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: DOROTHY MOBLEY, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking
Complaint for Legitimation, Child Custody and Visitation was filed against you in said court on July 10, 2017, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on November 28, 2017, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon Plaintiff’s Attorney, Kimberly L. Copeland, whose address is Post Office Box 1091, Jesup, GA 31598 an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. Witness the honorable E. M. Wilkes, III, Judge, of Appling Superior Court.
This 28 day of November, 2017.
Marsha Thomas, Clerk
Appling Superior Court
12/13, 12/20, 12/27 & 1/3
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from CASSIUS LORENZA FEDRICK to CITIFINANCIAL SERVEICES INC, dated March 12, 2007, recorded March 15, 2007, in Deed Book 428, Page 608-611, Appling County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of Thirty-One Thousand Six Hundred Seventeen and 00/100 dollars ($31,617.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC a Delaware Limited Liability Company, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Appling County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, 2018, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACTS OF LAND, TO-WIT: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 1.000 ACRE, MORE OR LESS OF LAND LOT NO. 286. SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING BOUNDED, NOW OR FORMERLY, AS FOLLOWS: NORTH BY LANDS OF LULA MAE JAMES; EAST BY LANDS OF LAVERT ODGEN, JR. ET AL; SOUTH BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN SURVEY AND PLAT THEREOF BY MERLIN J. TOMBERLIN, DATED NOVEMBER 20, 2001 RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 16, PAGE 58, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR ALL PURPOSE.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 223 RUSSELL RD, BAXLEY, GA 31513.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is CASSIUS LORENZA FEDRICK, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING,LLC, Loss Mitigation Dept., 4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd., 5th Floor, Coral Gables, FL 33146, Telephone Number: 800-771-0299.
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
as Attorney in Fact for
CASSIUS LORENZA FEDRICK
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. BVC-16-04336-2
Ad Run Dates 12/06/2017, 12/13/2017, 12/20/2017, 12/27/2017
www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.phpc
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by Charles M. Harris to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Home America Mortgage, Inc. dated February 28, 2005, and recorded in Deed Book 401, Page 184, as last modified in Deed Book 512, Page 436, Appling County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. securing a Note in the original principal amount of $81,748.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, January 2, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, a portion of Original Land District of Appling County, Georgia, a portion of Original Land Lot No. 284, consisting of Subdivision Lot No. 2, Block A, of what is known as the "Ed White" Subdivision, a plat of which is of record on Plat Book 6, Page 94, Appling County Deed Records, and said lot being bound and now or formerly as follows: Northwesterly, Northeasterly and Southwesterly by lands of Gerald Jackson; and Southeasterly by the City Circle Road. Said lot being more fully described as follows: Commencing at a point on the Northerly right-of-way line of City Circle Road, which point is located North 58 degrees 00 minutes East a distance of 500 feet from the point of intersection of the Northwesterly right-of-way line of City Circle Road with the Easterly right-of-way line of State Highway 15 and from said Point of Commencement, run North 21 degrees 00 minutes West a distance of 154 feet; thence run North 59 degrees 45 minutes East a distance of 83 feet; thence run South 39 degrees 00 minutes East a distance of 148 feet to the Northerly right-of-way line of City Circle Road; thence South 58 degrees 00 minutes West along the Northerly right-of-way line of City Circle Road for a distance of 118 feet to the Point of Beginning.
This description according to a survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Appling County Surveyor, dated March 16, 1977, a copy of which plat is recorded in Plat Book 8, Page 213, Appling County Deed Records, incorporated herein for all purposes.
This being the same property conveyed from Robert T. Carter and Lynn S. Carter to Rogelio C. Poblete and Leticia Q. Poblete by survivorship deed dated April 1, 1983, recorded in Deed Book 203, Page 102, Appling County Deed Records, the said Rogelio C. Poblete now being deceased.
Said property is known as 1834 City Circle Road, Baxley, GA 31513, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of Charles M. Harris, a/k/a Charles M. Harris Sr. a/k/a Charles Michael Harris, successor in interest or tenant(s).
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Attorney-in-Fact for Charles M. Harris
File no. 06-2060
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KLM
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
12/06, 12/13, 12/20, 12/27, 2017
[FC-NOS]
Raymond Marvin Wright
VS
Sheila Martinez Wright
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing by affidavit, that the above named defendant on whom service is to be made in this case resides out of the state or has departed from the State, or cannot after due diligence be found within the State, or conceals herself to avoid service of the Summons, and it further appearing, either by Affidavit or by verified Complaint on file, that a claim exists against the defendant in respect to whom service is to be made, and that he is a necessary or proper party to the action.
IT IS HEREBY CONSIDERED, ORDERED AND DECREED THAT: Service be made by publication as provided by law.
SO ORDERED this 19 day of September, 2017.
Roger B. Lane
Judge, Superior Court
Appling County, Georgia
12/20 & 12/27
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of RONALD BURKETT, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
December 11, 2017
JACQULYN BURKETT, Executrix of the
Estate of RONALD BURKETT, deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
12/20, 12/27, 1/3 & 1/10
Notice of Intent to Incorporate
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate White Family Eggs, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 4269 Zoar Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is A. Freddie White.
Kris Knox
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Incorporator
12/20 & 12/27
Notice of Intent to Incorporate
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate White Farms Poultry House, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 1554 Ben Carter Road, Baxley, Georgia 3l513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Christopher L. White.
Kris Knox, Incorporator
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
12/20 & 12/27
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
The City of Baxley will hold a Called Meeting on Tuesday, January 9, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 282 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia. The primary purpose of the Called Meeting will be to conduct a Public Hearings, as well as any other business that may come before the Mayor and Council. The Public Hearings will offer opportunities for comments on:
1. A REQUEST FOR VARIANCE , filed by Y. R. Reddy for the operation of a Daycare facility, located at 309 City Circle Road, AS DESCRIBED BELOW:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 1.510 acres, more or less, of original Land Lot No. 292, and being bound now or formerly as follows: North by lands of Kathy Deen and UMA Buffelow Consultants; East by Falcon Castings, Inc.; South by Cadillac Drive; and, West by City Circle Road. To find the point of beginning go to the intersection of the eastern right-of-way of City Circle Road with the northern right-of-way of Cadillac Drive: from said point of beginning run North 01°50’ 00” East a distance of 300.12 feet; thence turn and run South 49°45’01” East a distance of 327.36 feet; thence turn and run South 32°26’45” West a distance of 236.59 feet; thence turn and run North 49°57’43” West a distance of 202.82 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said property being more particularly described by the metes and bounds of that certain survey and plat by M. Jerry Tomberlin, Jr., surveyor, G.R.L.S. #2942, dated December 12, 2017.
CITY OF BAXLEY
12/20
LEGAL NOTICE
CITY OF BAXLEY
DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE
PARTICIPATION IN FEDERALLY FUNDED
AIRPORT IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS
The City of Baxley, Baxley, Georgia, hereby gives public notice, that for 30 days from the date of this advertisement, it and the Federal Aviation Administration will receive written public comments, pertaining to the development of Disadvantaged Business Goals for
Federal Aviation Administration sponsored projects, at the Baxley Municipal Airport for FY 2018-FY2020. The DBE goal for FY 2018 is 9.31%, there is no goal required for FY 2019, and the DBE goal for FY 2020 is 10.21%, with a Three year goal of 9.76%. These goals are established in accordance with 49 CFR Part 26. The methodology by which these goals were established is available for review at the Office of The City Manager, City of Baxley, 282 East Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 31515, Monday through Friday, from 8 AM until 5:00 PM. Written comments may be forwarded to the address sited.
Mr. Jeff Baxley
City Manager
City of Baxley
P.O. Box 290
Baxley, GA 31515
AND
FAA Southern Regional Office
Ms. Keturah Pristell
EEO Compliance Specialist
1701 Columbia Ave., ASO-9
College Park, GA 30337
keturah.pristell@faa.gov
NOTICE TO PUBLIC
THE HOUSING AUTHORITY
OF THE CITY OF BAXLEY
Has developed its PUBLIC HOUSING AGENCY PLAN in compliance with the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998. The Baxley Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing February 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at the Community Building. Located in the rear of the main office located at 94 Highland Drive, Baxley, Georgia.
The purpose of the hearing is to discuss the Agency Plan and to invite the public comment regarding the plan. A draft copy of the plan is available for review prior to the meeting at the above address. The Housing Authority hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For additional information concerning the public hearing please call 912-367-2572. Persons with hearing or speech impairment may access via TTY by calling 912-367-2572.
Should any public housing resident require transportation or special accommodations in order to attend this meeting, please contact the Housing Authority.
12/20 & 1/10
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LARRY BRENT CARTER a/k/a BRENT CARTER,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-102
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern
[List here all heirs who have not acknowledged service]
and to whom it may concern:
Tara Walton Carter
has petitioned for (Tara Walton Carter) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of LARRY BRENT CARTER, a/k/a BRENT CARTER deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before Jan. 15, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
(912) 367-8114
12/20, 12/27, 1/3, & 1/10
