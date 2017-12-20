A Community Christmas

By Helen Burkett Prencke
The Arts Council of Appling County welcomed everyone to the Community Christmas on Friday night at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Performances included a wide variety of talents from across Appling County. In exchange for canned food donations, the audience enjoyed musicians, singers, dancers and lip-syncing. Hot buttery popcorn, sweet chocolate bars and cold drinks kept the audience satisfied throughout the night while Master of Ceremonies Santina Fryer told festive jokes and introduced each act as they took the stage.
To close the night’s entertainment, the Arts Council Board members gathered on stage to lead...
