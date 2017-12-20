Betty Branch Quinn, age 85, died Friday, December 15, 2017 in the Bacon County Hospital in Alma. Mrs. Quinn was born April 17, 1932 in Appling County to the late Aaron Branch and the late Lura Olive Lynn Branch. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Warner Robins and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tendle Boyd Quinn and a daughter, Patricia Ann Quinn. Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Beth and Faron Thompson of Bonaire; son and daughter in law, the Rev. Darrell and Susan Quinn of Baxley; sisters, Carolyn Waters and Hilda Morris, both of Baxley; brother, Aaron Branch, Jr. of Baxley; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Interment followed in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were nephews, Joffre Morris, Dale Lynch, Aubrey Lunch, Carroll Waters, Randy Branch and Roger Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
