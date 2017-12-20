Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Henry Ronald Rentz, age 77, who passed away Monday, November 6, 2017 at Community Hospice. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County. He retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation after 34 years of service and was a member of Consolation Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilton Rentz and Merdice Herndon Rentz Hutto and siblings, Oralee Hart, Liallian Lightsey, Lucy Dixon and Ralph Rentz. Survivors include his wife, Mary Louise Rentz of Baxley; four children, Clara Hand and husband, Lamar, Sherry Spell and husband, Danny, Ronald Rentz and Donnie Rentz and wife, Sharon, all of Baxley; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Gardner of Miami, FL and Jean Ison of Griffin; one brother, C.W. Rentz and wife, Linda of Surrency; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services were held Friday, November 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Rick Brown and the Reverend Wayne Williamson officiating. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery. Visitation was held on Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Active Pallbearers were Richard “Squeak” Lightsey, Alvin “Shaver” Lightsey, Chris Horton, Chris Brown, Richard Bland and Glenn Carter. Honorary pallbearers were all previous and current Georgia Department of Transportation employees. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Henry Ronald Rentz.