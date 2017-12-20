Billy L. “Rock” Stone, age 65, of Baxley passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017. Mr. Stone was born August 24, 1952 in Appling County to the late Willie Alton Stone and the late Louise Gardner Stone. He was a member of Graham United Methodist Church and a former member of the Graham Fire Department. Mr. Stone was a retired Senior Designer for Southern Company at Plant Hatch. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Steadham Stone of Baxley; daughters and son in law, Jada and Mark Anastasia of Naples, Florida, Elise Stone of Douglas and Shae Stone of Baxley; son and daughter in law, Jerad and Misty Stone of Graham; sisters and brothers in law, Hattie and Jim Ford of Kalamazoo, MI and Sandra and Creig Smith of Baxley; brother, R. Bayne Stone of Hazlehurst; grandchildren, Hudson Stone, Sawyer Schwarz and Skylar Anastasia. Funeral Services were held Friday, December 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Graham United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bill Jones, the Rev. James Boyd officiating and a eulogy by R. Bayne Stone. Interment followed in the Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Rob Stone, Dan Stone, Johnny Vaughn, John Ford, Mike Turner, Steven Turner, Earl Baucom, David Earl Stone and John Lewis. Honorary Pallbearers were family and friends. Musical selections were rendered by Tripp Hardy, the Rev. Lamar Lee, Javan Anderson and Bagpipes by Tim Akins. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.