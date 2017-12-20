Dr. Clinton Lamar “Red” Roberson, age 88, of the Cove Community, Woodbury, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at his residence.
“Brother Red” was born June 6, 1929 in the small farming community of Surrency, in Appling County, the son of George Alpheus Roberson and Vero Hutto Roberson. He was a 1947 graduate of Surrency High School where he played on the school basketball team. Afterwards, he served for a year in the U. S. Navy and then joined the U. S. Marines. He was deployed to Korea where he served several years as a marksman, was engaged in heavy combat, and became a recipient of the Purple Heart. After the war he returned home and began furthering his education. By 1955 he had earned his BA degree from Mercer University in Macon and his Doctorate in Theology from Pioneer Theological Seminary in Rockford, Illinois. During the early days of his pastorship, the call to minister led Bro. Red throughout Georgia, West Virginia and Kentucky. While in Macon he and several friends organized and established a shelter for the area’s homeless. After moving to Jacksonville, Florida, he pastored several area churches before becoming the long-time minister of Kings Road Baptist Church. His strong work ethic also led him into many other sideline careers and investments. He often joked that there was very little that he had not done; during his residency in Kentucky, he became owner and operator of a large perpetual care cemetery, and upon moving to Jacksonville, he taught at a grammar school for several years. At one time he became a truck driver, delivering loads of new automobiles throughout Florida and the southeast. However, his most unlikely endeavor came when he and his wife, Paige, became the owners of Drapery Fabricators and Interiors, a successful business they operated together in Jacksonville, FL. for twelve years. After retiring from interior decorating, the couple moved to the Cove Community of Meriwether County, where he continued his love of ministering. On May 8, 1988, Bro. Red became the full-time pastor of Cove Baptist Church, a position he held for twenty-eight years until his health forced him to retire on April 5, 2016. In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by his only sibling, a sister, Hilda Roberson Avery; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Roberson, and a granddaughter Brandy Brown. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Paige Roberson of the Cove Community; two daughters, Joy Roberson Fifield (Dan) of Jacksonville, FL., and Judy Roberson Griffis of Jacksonville Beach, FL.; a son, Clinton “Robbie” Roberson, Jr. of Port Orange, FL.; grandchildren, Michael Brown, Carrie Brown, Jason Griffis, Jillian Roberson and Haley Roberson; four great-grandchildren; and a niece, Patsy Smart (James) of Alma. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Cove Baptist Church, Woodbury, with the Rev. William Brown and the Rev. Len Woodard officiating. Interment with military honors followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 15, at Cox Funeral Home in Manchester. Those who desire may make memorial contributions to Cove Baptist Church, 4659 Cove Rd. Woodbury, Ga. 30293, or the Alzheimers Association. Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, assisted the family with arrangements.
