Will you invite Him to the celebration?

Jamie Gardner
Wednesday, December 20. 2017
It’s hard to believe Christmas has already arrived. Everyone is running here and there this week finishing up last minute Christmas shopping (including me). As Christians, too often we get wrapped up in the secular aspect of Christmas that we forget the true meaning. A simple look at Luke two can serve as a reminder of what the celebration should really be about…Christ’s birth.
Luke 2:1-20
