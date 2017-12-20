Behaving like responsible adults

By: Mary Ann Ellis
I grow weary! Wait. Let me change the verb tense. I have grown weary of all the sexual accusations that are striking our country from sea to shining sea. When someone waits 30 years to complain, I find the complaint automatically suspect. Why would anyone wait that long? Politics, maybe? Money, maybe? Granted, I know I sound like a cynic and I guess I am, but the world has made me this way.
Some politician on television said we should believe the women. I’d like to, but I know that women are perfectly capable of ...
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
